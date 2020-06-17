No Point Talking About Promotion, Need To Do It On Pitch – Leeds United Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United full-back Stuart Dallas has admitted that helping the Whites reach the Premier League would be incredible, but is keen for the side to do their talking on the pitch.



Marcelo Bielsa's men sit on top of the Championship table, but have not yet sealed the deal to win promotion and restart their campaign against Cardiff City on Sunday.













Leeds have not played in the Premier League since 2004 and fans are desperate for the club to return to the top table of English football.



Dallas, for whom playing for Northern Ireland in the European Championship remains a highlight, insists that earning promotion with Leeds would be hugely special.





"I've been to the Euros with Northern Ireland, which I never thought I'd get the opportunity to do, so anything to top that would have to be special", Dallas was quoted as saying by Leeds' official site.







"Taking Leeds back to the Premier League would be absolutely incredible if we were able to do that."



However, Dallas insists that there is no point talking about it because in the end it will be all about the team doing the job on the pitch.





"There's no point talking about it, we need to do it on the pitch and we'll cross that bridge when we come to it.



"But it is something that would live with me forever."



Leeds boast a seven-point lead over third placed Fulham as they look to secure automatic promotion and avoid the lottery of the playoffs.

