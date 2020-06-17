No Time For It – West Ham Star Urges Hammers To Hit Ground Running

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere has told his team-mates they have no time to grow into the Premier League after it restarts and must hit the ground running.



The Premier League has now resumed, with a full set of fixtures due to take place over Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.













West Ham take on Wolves on Saturday and Wilshere is clear that they cannot afford to take their time settling back into the action and then growing from game to game.



The 28-year-old feels with just nine matches left for West Ham to secure their survival they must come roaring out of the blocks at the weekend.





“We need to start quickly from the first game because there are only nine games left", Wilshere told his club's official site.







"You can’t say ‘We need two or three games to get going’ because there is no time for that.



“We have to be ready as a team to get as many points as early as possible, and then it’s down to the individual to impress the manager or do what he has to do to get what he needs.”

