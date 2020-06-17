PSG In Talks With Representatives of Newcastle Linked Lucas Hernandez

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain are stepping up their efforts to sign Lucas Hernandez, who has also been linked with Newcastle United, and are in talks with his representatives.



Hernandez cost Bayern Munich a substantial €80m to sign from Atletico Madrid last summer, but has failed to nail down a regular spot in the team, with injuries playing their part.











The France international has been linked with being a target for Newcastle once the club are taken over by a wealthy group including Saudi Arabia's investment fund, as speculation over his future grows.



PSG are now on the scene for Hernandez after the player had a change of heart over slamming the door on ideas of leaving Germany.





According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, PSG are now in talks with Hernandez's representatives.







It is claimed that Hernandez is open to a switch to the Parc des Princes, while Bayern Munich are willing to sit at the negotiating table if a reasonable offer is made.



Newcastle may be unable to become involved in the chase until the takeover is given the green light and PSG are pressing the accelerator on their interest.





Bayern Munich are suggested to want to recoup the €80m they paid for Hernandez if they are to allow him to leave, while they will also look to extend David Alaba's contract, which expires in 2021.

