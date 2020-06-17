Rangers Pressure Didn’t Bother Us At All – Celtic Assistant

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic assistant John Kennedy insists that the Bhoys have not been left concerned about pressure put on them by Rangers.



Rangers were in pole position to dethrone Celtic heading into the second half of the Scottish Premiership season, but suffered a form meltdown, while the Bhoys pressed the accelerator.













Celtic were awarded the title when the Scottish Premiership was brought to an early close and sat 13 points ahead of Rangers, albeit having played a game more.



Kennedy admits that Rangers have improved in recent years and did put pressure on Celtic last season.





However, the Bhoys assistant has dismissed the impact of the pressure applied by Rangers and explained it did not unsettle Celtic.







"I think Rangers have improved over the last few years", Kennedy was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



"They’ve had good spells and up until the new year they were on our tails, which was fine.





"They were pushing us all the way. We had no problems with that, it didn’t bother us in the slightest.



"Our players responded to any questions that were asked of them, silenced the doubters in the second half of the season.



"I think for periods in the campaign Rangers did well. But over the course of a season they’ve not really fully delivered on that.



"We’ll see what next season produces, if they improve again."



Rangers have already done two bits of transfer business, signing Ianis Hagi on a permanent deal following his loan spell at the club, and capturing left-back Calvin Bassey from Leicester City.

