Everton Star Warns Liverpool, Heading Into Derby Oozing Confidence

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has warned Liverpool that he is going into Sunday's Merseyside derby feeling as confident as he ever has.



The Premier League has now returned as it looks to finish off the season and matches are being played behind closed doors.











Everton will welcome rivals Liverpool to Goodison Park on Sunday, with the Reds looking to move one step closer to a league title they are expected to secure in the coming weeks, while the Toffees want to spark a late dash for a European spot.



Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti has regularly trusted in Calvert-Lewin since he took over and the striker insists he is as confident heading into the match as he has ever been.





He also insists that Everton want nothing less than all three points against Liverpool and stressed the Toffees will carry the fans with them on to the pitch.







"I’ve really enjoyed being back with the lads and we’ve looked good in training. We are all ready", Calvert-Lewin told Everton's official site.



"It’s a game we are going out to win. The fans can’t be there but we will be carrying them with us on the pitch.





"Personally, I’ve been in good form and I’m in physically good condition.



"I’m as confident as I’ve ever been going into a football match, knowing that I can stamp my mark on the game.



"That is what I’m absolutely looking to do", the striker added.



Everton went down to a 4-0 loss at Chelsea before the Premier League was brought to a halt in March and will be looking to cause a surprise against Liveprool this weekend.

