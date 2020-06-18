Everyone Playing For Futures – Sheffield Wednesday Boss Garry Monk

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has admitted that everyone at Hillsborough is playing for their future, as the Owls prepare to restart their Championship campaign.



Monk's side experienced a dismal run of form before the league was suspended and went into the enforced three-month break on the back of a 5-0 drubbing at Brentford.











They have slipped down to 15th and well adrift of the playoff spots, but Monk insists the atmosphere at the club ahead of the restart is good.



He explained the players have worked hard and are ready to go, though he admits that the Wednesday stars are playing for their futures.





He is now hoping that the hard yards put in during training will pay dividends.







"We have worked as hard as we can and we are ready to get going. There has been a good atmosphere in the camp", Monk said in a video press conference, via Yorkshire Live.



"They have worked incredibly hard. We are hopeful that work will pay off in the final nine games.





"We have to do better but the proof will be in the games. Everyone is playing for their futures."



The Owls manager is clear where he wants his side's form to return to and has urged his players to put things right over the final nine games.



"We have to do much better and we have to show we can get back to the levels we were at before Christmas.



"We have trained exactly the same. We didn’t do well well enough at all. We have to put it right.



"The players have an opportunity to put it right and mend a few bridges to the fans and to themselves", Monk added.



Sheffield Wednesday entertain Nottingham Forest on Saturday before then making the trip to Bristol City, with both opponents holding ambitions of a playoff place finish.

