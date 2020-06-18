Going To Be Tough – Kiko Casilla On Real Madrid’s Manchester City Challenge

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has admitted his former club Real Madrid will have a tough time getting past Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.



Manchester City visited the Bernabeu and ran out 2-1 winners in the first leg of the tie, but the break in football has meant that both clubs are having to wait on the return.













Casilla thinks Real Madrid are up against it to go through, but is sure if they can manage to turn the tables on Manchester City then they will be a force to reckon with in the rest of the competition.



"The return against City will be tough, they only have the Champions [League to focus on]", Casilla was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Marca.





"If Real Madrid go through, a one-off match, they will have a lot of say in the final phase", he added.







Casilla won the Champions League on three occasions with Real Madrid, in 2016, 2017 and 2018.



Manchester City are still waiting to win the Champions League, while Pep Guardiola has yet to pick up the trophy with any team other than Barcelona.





The Citizens returned to action on Wednesday night in the Premier League when they saw off Mikel Arteta's Arsenal to run out 3-0 winners at the Etihad Stadium.

