I’m Close To Retirement But Marcelo Bielsa Can Get Best Out Of Me – Leeds Star

Kiko Casilla has explained his decision to swap Real Madrid for Leeds United and insists he is sure Marcelo Bielsa can bring the best out of him in the twilight of his career.



Leeds snapped up Casilla in the 2019 January transfer window, with the goalkeeper opting to leave the Spanish giants to drop into England's second tier, a move which raised some eyebrows.











He slotted in as Leeds' number 1 and is still at Elland Road despite the club missing out on promotion last season, something they appear well placed to rectify this term.



Casilla believes that Bielsa will get the best out of him and has explained his move to Leeds, taking into account his age and the opportunity that was put to him by the Whites.





"I felt that at Real Madrid I had already done everything", the 33-year-old was quoted as saying by Madrid-based daily Marca.







"A goalkeeper has ambition and I am close to retirement.



"In England, I have had this opportunity. It is a beautiful challenge. I am very important and Bielsa can bring the best out in me."





Casilla, who is currently serving a ban, will be hoping to turn out in the Premier League for Leeds in the 2020/21 campaign.



The shot-stopper has made 37 appearances for Leeds this season and kept an impressive 16 clean sheets in the process, letting in just 32 goals.

