Inter Looking To Remove Release Clause In Liverpool Linked Marcelo Brozovic’s Contract

Inter are ready to lock down Marcelo Brozovic, who has been linked with Liverpool, on a new contract and remove the €60m release clause in his current deal.



Brozovic has been linked with a possible move away from Inter, with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool claimed to be admirers, and the €60m release clause has left the Nerazzurri vulnerable.











Now, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Inter want to remove the clause and are preparing a new contract for Brozovic.



They are prepared to hand him a contract extension running until 2023 and increase his wages to level of the top earners at the San Siro.





The Croatia international is a key man for Inter coach Antonio Conte and he does not want to lose his services.







Brozovic has been handed 33 appearances across all competitions by Conte over the course of the season, scoring three goals and providing five assists.



The new deal would put him under contract for a further year, as well as stripping out the clause.





The Croatian is now closing on 200 appearances for Inter, having made 187 appearances so far for the Italian giants.

