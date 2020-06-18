It’s Exciting Times To Be At Rangers – Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard believes that potential summer signings would be joining Rangers at an exciting time.



The 2020/21 campaign is expected to be an intense pressure cooker for the Gers as they look to stop rivals Celtic retaining the Scottish Premiership title.











Gerrard has already turned Ianis Hagi's loan into a permanent move, while Rangers have also signed young left-back Calvin Bassey from Leicester City.



They are looking to do more business going forward and Gerrard believes that joining Rangers at the moment is an exciting prospect.





He told Rangers TV: "We're still chasing targets behind the scenes.







"We've got numerous targets that we want to bring in to strengthen us and help us over the course of next season.



"Without giving too much information away it's exciting times to be at Rangers."





Rangers are now looking closely at their pre-season programme ahead of the start of the new Scottish Premiership season in August.



The Gers are also still involved in this season's Europa League, though lost the first leg of their last 16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen 3-1.

