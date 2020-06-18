Jurgen Klopp Willing To Give Liverpool Star More Time

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is prepared to give Naby Keita more time to prove himself at Anfield, despite the midfielder being linked with an exit.



The German is looking to make additions during the summer transfer window, but first needs to offload players to bring in cash.











Klopp is prepared to sell Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, Dejan Lovren, Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson, according to Spanish daily AS.



However, it is claimed that Klopp is prepared to give Keita more time to make good on his promise.





The midfielder has struggled to live up to expectations since joining Liverpool from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2018.







Keita has been linked with an exit from Anfield this coming summer, but Klopp will give him more time to prove himself unless a big money bid arrives.



The Liverpool manager is an admirer of Wolves pair Ruben Neves and Adama Traore.





He needs to bring in funds though in order to be able to chase his targets and shake up his Liverpool squad.

