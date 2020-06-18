Momentum Hasn’t Been Carried On But We Can Build It Again – Leeds United Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is of the view that the Whites are not carrying momentum into their Championship restart.



Championship football is poised to return this weekend and league leaders Leeds are in action on Sunday away at Cardiff City.











Leeds had won five league games on the bounce before the season was suspended and were motoring towards promotion to the Premier League.



On paper they are the form side on Sunday, with Cardiff having won just one of their previous five league games, but Harrison feels momentum has gone out of the window due to the three-month break.





He does not see any reason however why Leeds cannot build new momentum over the remaining nine games of the season, which he feels are nine finals.







"The message is that there's going to be nine finals. We just have to take it game by game", Harrison was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



"If we do the things we know we can do right there shouldn't be any reason why we can't continue where we left off.





"I don't think there's been a momentum that's carried on because it's been such a long time, but as players there's a refreshing feeling, everyone is more just excited to get back playing rather than building off momentum we had before.



"It was a shame the way it had to end the way it did but there's no reason why we can't build that momentum up now", the winger added.



Harrison is on his second season-long loan at Leeds from Manchester City and the Whites are expected to look to keep him on a permanent basis in the summer.

