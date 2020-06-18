RB Leipzig Want Liverpool Target To Replace Timo Werner

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig are looking to replace Timo Werner with Liverpool linked Milot Rashica as they plan for life without the Chelsea bound striker.



Frank Lampard has snapped up Werner for next season, adding the highly rated German striker to the ranks and beating off competition for his signature.











RB Leipzig have been aware for some time of Werner's desire to leave and, according to German outlet Spox, have already identified who they want to bring in to replace him.



They are keen to land Werder Bremen attacker Rashica, who has been linked with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.





With Liverpool claimed to be not ready to commit to big money signings this summer, it is unclear if they will be able to rival RB Leipzig for Rashica.







Also on the German side's radar in the event that Rashica cannot be signed is Red Bull Salzburg's Hee-Chan Hwang.



RB Leipzig could even opt to sign Hwang if Rashica does come as it is unclear if Patrik Schick will stay.





Schick is on loan from Roma, but RB Leipzig do not want to pay €29m to sign him permanently.



Rashica has scored ten goals for Werder Bremen across all competitions this season, while providing six assists.

