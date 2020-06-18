Real Betis Looking At Imaginative Option To Win Race For Leeds Target Florentino Luis

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Betis are looking at a solution to allow them to win the race for Leeds United linked Florentino Luis, as they are aware they will be up against it financially competing for the Benfica midfielder.



The Benfica starlet has been compared to Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro and is set to be the subject of a transfer scramble in the summer.











Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds are claimed to be admirers of Florentino, while AC Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United and Sevilla have all been linked with the 20-year-old.



Betis are aware that they cannot go toe-to-toe with their competitors for Florentino and as such, according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, are looking at another solution.





On the table could be a joint-ownership offer to Benfica, similar to that Betis agreed with Barcelona to take Emerson to the Estadio Benito Villamarin.







The Brazilian joined Betis from Atletico Mineiro in a deal which saw the club and Barcelona taking joint-ownership; Emerson is on the books at Betis, but Barcelona have an option to take him for €6m in 2021.



Betis will hope that Benfica can be tempted into betting that a spell in Spain will push Florentino's value even higher.





Florentino came through the youth ranks at Benfica and broke into the first team squad in early 2019.

