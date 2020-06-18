Really Happy To Be Back – Celtic Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Hatem Abd Elhamed has insisted that he is happy to be back with his team-mates and is looking forward to the new season ahead.



Since arriving from Israel-based side Hapoel Be'er Sheva last summer, the 29-year-old has enjoyed a topsy-turvy ride at Celtic Park, staying sidelined for four-and-a-half months following an impressive display in his first four matches.













However, keen to put his disappointment behind him, the defender is now looking towards the future at the club and has expressed his delight at being back with his team-mates at Lennoxtown.



While the resumption of normal training still remains some distance away, Elhamed is already looking forward to playing for the Hoops during the 2020/21 season.





“I’m really happy to be back, to be back with my team-mates and to start pre-season training”, Elhamed told his club's official channel.







“And I’m also happy that we won the championship – we're all happy about that and we are now looking forward to the season ahead."



Besides the five appearances in the Scottish Premiership, the Israeli international also played in four Europa League, three Scottish League Cup and two Champions League games.





Elhamed will be looking to make sure he stays injury free over the summer, ahead of the Scottish Premiership's expected return in August.

