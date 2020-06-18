Teen Talent In Dark Despite Speculation of Manchester United Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati is in the dark over talk of interest from Manchester United.



The 17-year-old has turned heads with his performances after breaking through into the Barcelona senior side and signed an extended deal in December, locking him up at the Camp Nou until 2022.













He is still though to be signed on a professional contract and speculation has grown over his future, with Manchester United claimed to be keen in taking him to England.



However, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, no proposal from the Red Devils has reached Ansu or his family.





The Premier League giants have not even probed the player's availability or views over a potential move to Old Trafford with his family and entourage.







Ansu is claimed to be calm over his situation as he is aware if he continues his progress then he will soon put pen to paper to a professional contract at the Camp Nou.



When he does so, his release clause will be set at a whopping €400m.





The winger has made 17 appearances in La Liga for Barcelona so far in the current campaign and has hit the back of the net on five occasions, scoring against Osasuna, Valencia, Levante and Leganes.

