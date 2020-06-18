There May Be Auction – Inter Scout On Everton Linked Marash Kumbulla

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Inter defender turned scout Fabio Galante believes that Hellas Verona are asking too much for Everton and Tottenham Hotspur linked Marash Kumbulla, but is expecting an auction for the centre-back.



Kumbulla is a man in demand due to his mature and accomplished performances for Hellas Verona, and he is tipped to be sold this summer.











He has interest from a host of Serie A giants, including Galante's Inter, while from the Premier League, Carlo Ancelotti's Everton and Jose Mourinho's Tottenham are keen.



Hellas Verona have slapped an asking price of €30m on Kumbulla's head and, in Galate's view, that figure is too high.





The former defender is keen not to see Inter pay such a sum for Kumbulla, but does expect an auction for the young defender.







"Hellas' demand for €30m for Kumbulla is probably a bit too high", Galante told Italian radio station Lady Radio.



"But now having prices a little out of the market is a trend in football currently.





"I believe there may be an auction for the boy.



"However, I hope that we will not spend too much money", he added.



Kumbulla's Hellas Verona are set to return to action this weekend when they play host to Cagliari in Serie A.



The transfer window in Italy this summer has been set to run from 1st September until 5th October.

