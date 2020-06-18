XRegister
18/06/2020 - 15:51 BST

This Is Most Important Thing – Leeds Boss Marcelo Bielsa On New Normal

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa believes how the players can mentally adapt to the changed circumstances games are being played in will be key.

The Championship is restarting this weekend as it aims to play the campaign to a finish and matches will be held behind closed doors. 

 



There will also be various safety precautions taken and the changes mean that the game will be significantly different for the players from every team.

Leeds boss Bielsa, whose side take on Cardiff City on Sunday in an away match to resume their season, feels that the way the players can mentally adapt to what is set to be the new normal will be crucially important.
 


He told a video press conference: "I think that the most important thing is the mental adaptation of the players to the new situation.



"In football, the most important people are the fans and people who watch the match on TV are a different kind of supporter, even if they are the same [people who would be at the games].

"The presence of the supporters is something very important, but this is for football in general and every team.
 


"Everyone in the Championship has to adapt to this lack of supporters and what they mean in football", the Argentine added.

Leeds are in pole position to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League this season and Bielsa will be hoping that the Whites can hit the ground running by seeing off Neil Harris' Cardiff side.
 