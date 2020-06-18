We’ll Miss Fans The Most, Newcastle United Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United striker Joelinton has admitted that the fans will be missed when the Magpies return to action and concedes he likes to celebrate with the supporters when he scores.



Action in the Premier League resumed on Wednesday with two fixtures, though the Magpies will have to wait until Sunday to play their first game, against Chris Wilder's Sheffield United.













Steve Bruce's side will host the game at St James' Park, but the action will take place behind closed doors and Joelinton admits the fans will be missed by all the Newcastle players.



The striker indicated that he will especially notice the absence of the supporters if he scores as he loves to celebrate with the fans.





"I think what we miss most is the fans, the games inside our stadium where we can feel the affection of the fans", Joelinton was quoted as saying by the Chronicle.







"For a player, especially for a striker, it is very good to be able to score a goal and celebrate with your fans."



The 23-year-old hopes that he and his team-mates will soon get the chance to be reunited with the Newcastle faithful.





"So this is sorely missed by all of us and I hope that soon we can be together again."



Following the meeting with Sheffield United, Bruce's men have another home game, with Aston Villa due to be the visitors on Wednesday evening.

