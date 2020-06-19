Bundesliga Games Were Like Pre-Season Friendlies – Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic winger James Forrest has revealed he thinks the matches currently taking place in the German Bundesliga seem like pre-season games and is keen for the Bhoys to be playing in front of fans as soon as possible.



The Scottish league was brought to a halt in early March, with the rest of the fixtures eventually being abandoned, and the players are now looking forward to the start of the new Scottish Premiership campaign in August.













The 28-year old has won nine league titles in a row with the Bhoys, with his most recent coming after the Scottish authorities handed the title to the Bhoys, concluding the league without playing the rest of the games.



If the league had continued it would have been in front of empty stands and Forrest admits having watched the Bundesliga play behind closed doors, atmosphere is badly lacking.





He is desperate for the Scottish game to be able to get fans back inside the stadiums as quickly as possible.







“Everyone wants the football back, and as long as it’s safe to do so, hopefully we can just keep going in this direction and get the fans back in soon as well”, Forrest told the club’s official site.



“I watched a couple of the German league games right at the start and there was no noise, so it felt like watching pre-season friendlies.





“As soon as fans can get back in, assuming it’s safe, I think that’ll be good for everyone."



The vast majority of leagues across Europe are now restarting to finish the seasons, but Forrest is happy Scotland took a decision and is looking ahead.



“For about two months there, no one was sure what was happening with the league, but it’s all positive now, we’re back and hopefully we just get everyone going in the right direction now and everyone is looking forward to the season starting.



“I’m feeling good myself. The staff have been on top of us over the lockdown.



"They’ve sent us a lot of programmes, they’ve made sure we’ve been doing them, so that we can hit the ground running when we do go back.”



Forrest has made nearly 400 appearances for the Hoops over the course of his career, tallying 89 goals and 92 assists during his time at the club.

