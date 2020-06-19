Cardiff Will Try To Use This To Their Advantage Warns Leeds United Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United loan star Ben White is expecting Cardiff City to try to use their physicality on Sunday, but believes the Whites have done all they can to prepare for the threat from Neil Harris' men.



The two sides met each other at Elland Road in December, when the Whites allowed the Bluebirds to make a comeback in spite of going 3-0 up within the first 52 minutes.













White is expecting more of the same from Cardiff when the two lock horns in the Championship this Sunday, but feels Leeds have prepared well for the game.



Cardiff, White believes, will use the big squad they have to their advantage and has urged Leeds to keep their eyes on the prize of promotion to the Premier League.





“I don’t think Cardiff will have changed too much from what they normally do", White said via Leeds' official site.







“Obviously they have a big team and they’re going to use that to their advantage, but we’ve done all that we can to get the result.



“This is the last bit and the last push, we’ve given everything to get into the position we are and we don’t want to let it slip now.”





White, whose loan deal with the Peacocks from Brighton was initially set to expire at the end of this month, has seen his stint extended so that he can finish the season at Elland Road.



The 22-year-old has featured in all 37 games for his team so far and is expected to play a crucial role in the remaining nine as well.

