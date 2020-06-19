Do This And We’ve Got Chance To Beat Leeds – Cardiff Boss Looking For Marker

Follow @insidefutbol





Cardiff City boss Neil Harris believes that if his team perform to the best of their ability against Leeds United there is no reason why they cannot pick up three points and put down a marker for the rest of the season.



Harris' men return to action in the Championship on Sunday and have been handed an acid test in the shape of league leaders Leeds.













Heaping praise on Cardiff's opponents ahead of the match, the 42-year-old insists that there is a reason why Marcelo Bielsa's team are at the top of the table.



He feels Leeds have invested heavily and are reaping the rewards, but does not feel that is game over for the Bluebirds as he thinks a top-notch statement-making performance could see the tables turned on the visitors.





“Leeds deserve to be top of the table because of how they’ve been over the course of the season", Harris was quoted as saying by Wales Online.







“They have invested heavily in the set-up there so it will be a great test for us.



"They are regarded as one of the fittest and fastest teams in the division.



“But sometimes you want to put down a marker, but if we play at our best then we have got a chance to put a marker down for the rest of the season.”





Leeds are strong favourites to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League, but the Whites will have to deal with the pressure of expectation, having not played in the top flight since 2004.

