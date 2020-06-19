Everton Star Set For Medical In Coming Hours, Closing On Goodison Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is set to undergo a medical with French side Nice in the coming hours as he closes on an exit from Goodison Park.



The Ligue 1 outfit have been looking for a new central midfielder and recently ruled out making a move for Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko due to the costs involved.













Nice have zeroed in on Schneiderlin, who is surplus to requirements at Everton, and are now on the verge of signing him after agreeing a deal with the Toffees.



According to French radio station RMC, the 30-year-old is expected to arrive in Nice in the next few hours, where he will then be put through his medical paces.





Nice will be looking to push the deal over the line quickly.







Schneiderlin will boost Patrick Vieira's options ahead of the new Ligue 1 campaign and will join a side that finished fifth in the French top flight this term.



The midfielder moved to England in 2008 from Strasbourg and spent seven years at Southampton before switching to Manchester United.





He joined Everton in the 2017 January transfer window, but is now heading back to France to link up with Nice.

