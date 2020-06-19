XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

19/06/2020 - 15:52 BST

Everton Star Set For Medical In Coming Hours, Closing On Goodison Exit

 




Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is set to undergo a medical with French side Nice in the coming hours as he closes on an exit from Goodison Park. 

The Ligue 1 outfit have been looking for a new central midfielder and recently ruled out making a move for Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko due to the costs involved 


 



Nice have zeroed in on Schneiderlin, who is surplus to requirements at Everton, and are now on the verge of signing him after agreeing a deal with the Toffees. 

According to French radio station RMC, the 30-year-old is expected to arrive in Nice in the next few hours, where he will then be put through his medical paces.
 


Nice will be looking to push the deal over the line quickly.



Schneiderlin will boost Patrick Vieira's options ahead of the new Ligue 1 campaign and will join a side that finished fifth in the French top flight this term.

The midfielder moved to England in 2008 from Strasbourg and spent seven years at Southampton before switching to Manchester United.
 


He joined Everton in the 2017 January transfer window, but is now heading back to France to link up with Nice.
 