Fight To Play In Europe, Carlo Ancelotti Tells Everton Stars

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has stressed the Toffees’ goal for this season is to fight for a European spot and has admitted that he is pleased the upcoming Merseyside derby will be played at Goodison Park.



The Toffees host rivals Liverpool in a Merseyside derby on Sunday, where both teams will engage in competitive football after more than a three-month break.













The Reds are on course to lift their first ever Premier League trophy, while their city rivals are aiming to finish as high up the table as they can.



Ancelotti is sure his team will have to show determination in their game against Liverpool, with the Italian admitting the Merseyside derby is a good opportunity for his players to show the rest of the league their ability and quality.





The ex-Bayern Munich boss insisted his side’s goal for the rest of the season is to fight for a spot in Europe next season, with the Toffees six points behind seventh placed Wolves.







“I think we have to play a perfect game, showing character and sacrifice and personality”, Ancelotti was quoted as saying by the club’s official site, looking ahead to the derby.



“It will be difficult but we have to consider it as a great opportunity to show our quality and come back to the Premier League with a good performance… to try to win and to do our best.





“Our goal… is to do our best and try to reach a good position in the table and, if it is possible, to fight to play in Europe next season.



“For us it is important to gain points and improve our position in the table.



“I am pleased the game is at Goodison Park [but]… no one is pleased to play games without supporters.”



Everton are 12th with 37 points and will go head to head with rivals Liverpool on Sunday, with the Reds just two wins away from clinching the Premier League trophy.

