Going To Be Strange But We Know What’s At Stake – Leeds United Star On Championship Restart

Leeds United full-back Stuart Dallas has admitted that playing in an empty stadium will be a strange experience and stressed that the Whites do feed off their supporters during games.



The Whites will resume their Championship campaign with a match against Cardiff City away from home on Sunday, and will play their first game at their home ground the following Saturday against Fulham.













All matches will be played in front of empty stands and the behind closed doors situation is due to continue for at least the final nine games of the season.



Dallas admits that playing without fans will be strange and take away a factor which boosts Leeds, however he is sure the players will act professionally and focus on the job at hand.





Asked if the situation will have a positive or negative effect, Dallas said via Leeds' official site: "I hope it has a positive effect, but obviously it's going to be weird.







"I don't think there's too many of us that have played in a stadium where there's no fans, so it is going to be strange at times.



"You do feed off the crowd, whether it be as a team or as individual players, but we've got a job to do, we know what's at stake and we know what we need to do.



"We'll be going all out to do as best we can.





"I'm sure we'll hear everyone shouting but it's something that I've not really thought too much about, I'm just thinking about the games, and getting the job done."



Leeds are strong favourites to secure automatic promotion over the course of their final nine games, with the Whites boasting a lead of seven points over third place.

