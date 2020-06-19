Good To Switch Off – Chelsea Star Feels Break Not All Bad

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has revealed even though it was hard for him to stay away from football for such a long time, he found the break to be good for him as he could switch off for a while.



Barkley was enjoying his football before the Premier League was suspended, after the midfielder came back from an injury in January.













The ex-Everton midfielder starred in a 4-0 victory against his former club where he assisted his team-mates on two occasions, with the game proving to be the last for both sides after the league was halted for three months.



The England international stressed he has been working on some elements which he feels will improve his game and admits he is thrilled to have football back after a lengthy time away.





Barkley insisted staying away from football for so long was hard for him, but claimed he also found the time away from his profession to be a good one to switch off for a little while, with the 26-year old admitting it was unusual to have a three-month long break away from the sport.







“It’s been a weird period because there’s always usually games on the TV so not being able to watch any sport at all was a killer really”, Barkley told Chelsea’s official site.



“Now that football is back, it’s a great feeling inside because it’s what we love to do.





“I’ve been reflecting on things every couple of days and watching clips back, finding little details to improve on, what I was doing well and what the team was doing well.



“Obviously, it’s going to be difficult because it’s been such a long period and you don’t even get this long away from football even in the summer but it’s also been good to switch off a bit in a way.”



The Blues are gearing up for the resumption of their campaign when they face Aston Villa away from home on Sunday.

