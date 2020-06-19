XRegister
19/06/2020 - 11:15 BST

He’s Letting His Team-mates Down – Former Germany Star Criticises Chelsea Bound Timo Werner

 




Former Germany midfielder Stefan Effenberg has criticised Timo Werner for being unwilling to see out RB Leipzig's Champions League campaign in favour of joining Chelsea in July. 

Werner will join Chelsea in July when the German Bundesliga season is complete and will not be available to turn out for RB Leipzig in the Champions League quarter-final in August.  


 



The striker has been in red hot form for RB Leipzig and being without him for the latter stages of the Champions League is sure to be a blow for the German club. 

And it is a decision that Effenberg cannot understand. 
 


The former Germany star holds the view that in leaving before RB Leipzig's Champions League campaign is complete, Werner is letting his team-mates down and throwing a golden opportunity away.



"This is a Champions League quarter-final", Effenberg said on Sport1's Doppelpass.

"You don't throw that away.
 


"He is leaving behind a great opportunity and is also letting his team-mates, with whom he achieved this, down a bit."

RB Leipzig saw off Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side in the last 16 of the Champions League, with Werner scoring in the first leg of the tie, in north London.

He will come up against Tottenham in the Premier League for Chelsea next season.
 