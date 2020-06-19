He’s Shown He’s Capable – David Moyes On West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham boss David Moyes has revealed that January transfer window signing Jarrod Bowen has shown his quality on the training pitch, leaving him impressed with the attacker.



The 23-year-old was snapped up by the Hammers in January after catching the eye in the Championship with Hull City; West Ham had to beat off competition to land Bowen.













Moyes took his time slotting Bowen into the side after he joined and the West Ham boss insists he was keen to ease the pressure on the forward.



And the West Ham boss admits he has been hugely pleased with what he has seen from Bowen on the training pitch, indicating his enthusiasm about what the player can bring to the party over the Hammers' final nine Premier League games.





"I think Jarrod Bowen was always going to be somebody I didn’t want too much pressure to go on too soon, and we kept him back", Moyes said at a press conference.







"I’m still saying we don’t want him to suddenly become someone who has to make all the difference at West Ham, but I have to say in those early games, in his training, he’s shown that he’s more than capable.



"We have to remember that he’s a player with not a lot of awful lot of Premier League experience at the moment.



"That could go up and down a little bit, but we’ve been mightly impressed with him since he’s joined the club."





Bowen came off the bench for his first two West Ham appearances, but was then handed starts against Southampton and Arsenal, with Moyes looking to him for an impact.



The attacker will be looking for further involvement when action resumes for the Hammers this Saturday against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

