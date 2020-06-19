I Was In Good Form – Chelsea Star On Break Coming At Wrong Time

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea star Ross Barkley insists he was in a good form heading in to the later stages of the Premier League before the season was abruptly called to a halt and has stressed the break came at a bad time for him as he was enjoying his football.



The Blues beat Barkley’s boyhood club Everton 4-0 before the season was suspended for three months, with Frank Lampard’s side sitting in fourth place heading in to the break.











Barkley came back from an injury in the mid-stages of the league and found himself clocking decent game time before the season was brought to a halt.



The ex-Everton midfielder feels he was in good form after he delivered two assists against his former side in the Blues’ last game in early March and stressed he was happy with his performances before the temporary suspension of the league hampered his good run.





However, the 26-year old is hopeful he can carry his form on for the rest of the season and added the players are all looking forward to their first game back from the break on Sunday.







‘‘It was frustrating because I was in good form’’, Barkley told the official Chelsea site.



‘‘I was getting a decent run in the side and things were going well, for the team as well because we were getting the results that we needed and we were kicking on.





‘‘Since we’ve been back in training it seems we’re back to where we were before.



"We’re all looking forward to our first game on Sunday and hopefully we can continue where we left off.’’



Chelsea will look to resume their season on a bright note when they face Aston Villa, who are struggling in the Premier League in their first season back in the top flight.

