I’m Trying To Do This And Marcelo Bielsa Will Too – Neil Harris

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris thinks himself and Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa will be guarded over what information they allow to come out ahead of their Championship meeting on Sunday.



While action resumed in the Premier League on Wednesday, Championship clubs will have to wait until Saturday to restart their respective league campaigns.













Cardiff are due to play host to league leaders Leeds and all eyes will be on how both clubs have coped with the unscheduled three-month break.



Leeds have been impressive this season and Harris joked he is keen for the Whites not to be at full strength, while he also stressed the importance of keeping preparations firmly under wraps, something he is sure the Whites will do too.





“I hope they are not at full strength!" Harris was quoted as saying by Wales Online.







“You always want to gain an advantage.



“I am trying to keep things close to my chest. We will see the same from Leeds as well."





Harris took time to reflect on the Premier League game between Sheffield United and Aston Villa, with the Blades seeing their team news leaked.



The Cardiff boss believes that the leak played a role in the disappointing 0-0 result for the Bramall Lane-based side.



“We saw Sheffield United’s team last night, that, in my opinion, weakened their team and gave an advantage to the opponent.



“I think that’s going to be the norm for the next three and a half weeks.”



The last meeting between Leeds United and Cardiff City ended in a 3-3 draw, where the Whites allowed their opponents to come back after going 3-0 up.

