No Reason We Can’t Beat Liverpool – Everton Star Optimistic

Everton defender Michael Keane believes there is no reason why his side cannot beat rivals Liverpool in the Merseyside derby this weekend.



The Premier League has now resumed as it looks to play out the remainder of the season and Everton will welcome Liverpool to Goodison Park on Sunday.













The Reds have lost only once in the Premier League this season, going down to a shock defeat at Watford, and thrashed Everton 5-2 at Anfield in the league in December, with Keane and Richarlison scoring for the visitors.



The Toffees defender is not approaching the derby with anything other than confidence however, even if he appreciates the difficult nature of his side's task.





"We know what we are capable of, we have been working on our shape and game plan for a while and will continue to do that this week", Keane told his club's official site.







"Everyone will know their roles inside out come Sunday.



"Then it is about executing those roles, which we know we can do. We have shown that on a lot of occasions."





Keane feels there is no reason why Everton cannot take all three points against Liverpool, even in front of an empty Goodison Park, with the defender still sensing some kind of home advantage.



"We know it’s a big challenge, Liverpool have done very well this year.



"But we will go into the game with confidence, there is no reason why we can’t beat them, especially at our place", he added.



Everton have held Liverpool to a draw in four of the six of the last seven Merseyside derbies played at Goodison Park.

