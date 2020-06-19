Rangers Were My First Option – Ianis Hagi Stresses Delight

Follow @insidefutbol





New Rangers signing Ianis Hagi has expressed his total delight at making his move to the club permanent and has revealed that they were always his first option.



The Romania international joined Rangers from Genk in the January transfer window and made an instant impact, though the season was then brought to an early close.













The Gers wasted no time in negotiating a deal with Genk to secure Hagi, who put pen to paper despite having been linked with other clubs, including Lazio.



Hagi is thrilled to have completed the move to Ibrox and is delighted with how he has been welcomed at the Scottish club.





And the attacking midfielder also revealed that joining Rangers this summer was his first choice, as he now looks to kick on with his Gers career as a permanent signing.







"I’m really happy”, Hagi told his club's official site.



“Everything – the fans, the history of the club, the stadium and the people who work for Rangers are all amazing and they always put that work in every single day and it is just a really nice environment and I am really happy that I am here.





“Rangers was my first option and I always felt the deal would be done so I am really happy.”



Hagi, the son of Barcelona and Real Madrid great Gheorghe Hagi, will be aiming to help Rangers stop fierce rivals Celtic from retaining the Scottish Premiership title in the 2020/21 campaign, which is due to start in August.

