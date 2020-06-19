Strange Situation But We Need Wins – West Ham Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham skipper Mark Noble has admitted it will be strange to play in an empty stadium when the Hammers step on to the pitch again, but has stressed the priority is to win games at the moment.



The Premier League has sprung back in to action after a more than three-month break on Wednesday, with games being played behind closed doors and multiple precautions being taken ahead of kick-off.













The Hammers resume their campaign on Saturday when they take on Wolves at the London Stadium, with the Irons fighting for survival in the Premier League.



Noble claimed the players are ready for their encounter with Wolves and stressed they have participated in friendlies to stay sharp and focused ahead of the game.





However, the Hammers captain insisted it will be a bit different to play in an empty stadium, but underlined the importance of winning games at the moment.







“It’s been good, we’ve worked hard and the boys look ready. We’ve had a couple of friendlies, obviously”, Noble told West Ham’s official site.



“As you know, it’s such an unprecedented time, we actually don’t know what it’s going to be like.





“Obviously, you’re going to have millions of people at home watching the games, but when you’re there it’s going to be silent and empty. It’s going to be really strange, so we’ll see.



“We’re looking forward to it. We know we need to win games, but yeah, it is a strange time for everybody.”



The Hammers are fighting for survival at the bottom of the Premier League table, sitting in 16th position with 27 points, ahead of 18th place Bournemouth only on goal difference.

