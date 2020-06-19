Went Face To Face With Marcelo Bielsa, Told Him What I Thought – Former Star Reveals Bust-up With Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Paraguay legend Jose Luis Chilavert has revealed a bust-up with Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa when the Argentine was in charge at Velez Sarsfield.



Former goalkeeper Chilavert played for Velez Sarsfield from 1991 until 2001, making nearly 350 appearances between the sticks, while he then ended his career at the club.













Bielsa's stint at Velez Sarsfield lasted from 1997 until 1998 and though he enjoyed success with the side, he departed with speculation of an uneasy relationship between himself and several players, including Chilavert.



Now the goalkeeper has conceded there were issues and revealed a specific incident where he was unhappy with the way Bielsa treated a team-mate on the training pitch, so much so that he confronted the coach; it happened in 1998, the year Bielsa led Velez Sarsfield to the Clausura title.





"I had an argument with him", Chilavert was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.







"One day he mistreated a team-mate of mine within the entire group. I came out in defence of my colleague and told Bielsa to his face everything that I thought about him.



"He separated me from the group and told me that I would regret it when I went back to the dressing room. I went back and was face to face with him, where I told him everything I thought. The press never found out."





The legendary former goalkeeper believes that Bielsa is guilty of putting the system above the players and feels that the system should be made to suit the players.



"Bielsa says that the system is above the player and it is not", Chilavert stated.



"I always say that the characteristics of the player is what will serve the coach to optimise the system.



"So, with three slow players, if your goalkeeper does not know how to play with their feet, it is impossible to play with that system that he wants."



Bielsa is considered to be a transformative figure in coaching by many, but the Argentine has been dismissed as overrated by some, who point to his lack of success in several jobs.

