West Ham Linked Franck Kessie Clear On Future Desire

Franck Kessie has declared his desire to stay at AC Milan, dealing his suitors, including West Ham United, a blow.



The Ivory Coast midfielder has been linked with a possible switch away from the San Siro in the next transfer window.













The Rossoneri could look to cash in on Kessie to bring in funds, but the midfielder has a clear idea over where he sees his future and is focused on helping the club back to the top of the Italian game.



Kessie told Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset: "I feel at home here. I want to continue here.





"I have to give everything to take Milan as high as possible."







Kessie has been linked with two Premier League clubs of late in the shape of David Moyes' West Ham and Carlo Ancelotti's Everton.



The Ivory Coast midfielder has made 23 appearances for AC Milan in Serie A over the course of this season, chipping in with one goal and one assist for his team-mates.





Kessie has now enjoyed a total of 122 outings for the Rossoneri since he joined the club and is locked down on a contract with the Italian giants until the summer of 2022.

