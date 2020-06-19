We’ve Had Powerful Meetings – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed that a series of powerful meetings have been held at the club, putting everyone on the same page, and insists he is ready to go again.



Gerrard's men are set to come under big pressure in the 2020/21 campaign as they scramble to stop Celtic retaining the Scottish Premiership title.













They wilted in the second half of this season and when time was called on the campaign were a whopping 13 points behind their rivals in the league standings.



Gerrard admits that key meetings have been held, which he dubs powerful, and is sure that everyone from chairman Douglas Park down is now firmly on the same page.





Looking ahead to the start of the new Scottish league season at the beginning of August, Gerrard told Rangers TV: “I am always ready.







"I think I have had enough time to self-reflect and analyse where I am and where my staff are and where the team is at.



“We have had some real, strong, powerful meetings over the summer to analyse where we are.





“We are all on the same page from Ross down.



"I have had some really positive chats with the board so everyone is on the same page from Douglas Park all the way down.



"And everyone is excited to really move on from the past, learn from it, try and improve and get ready for the challenges that face us.



“But we are really itching to get going.”



Rangers have already made two permanent signings so far this summer, with Ianis Hagi making his loan switch permanent and youngster Calvin Bassey joining from Leicester City.

