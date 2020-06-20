Celtic Targeting Assistant Boss At League One Club, Move Could Happen Quickly

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic are close to naming a new coach to work with Neil Lennon, with their target being Gavin Strachan, according to the Sun.



The Bhoys have been looking to bring in a replacement for Damien Duff, who left Celtic Park to take up the post of assistant boss of the Republic of Ireland national team.













They now look to be close to landing a replacement for Duff as Lennon bolsters his coaching team ahead of what could be an historic 2020/21 campaign for the club.



It is claimed that Celtic are targeting Strachan, who is the son of former Bhoys boss Gordon Strachan and currently works as the assistant manager at English League One side Peterborough United.





The 41-year-old could move to Celtic quickly, it has been claimed, as the Bhoys look to freshen up their coaching team.







Gavin had a stint as assistant boss at Doncaster Rovers before heading to Peterborough in 2019.



He played for Scotland at Under-21 level as a player and had spells with a series of sides both north and south of the border.





Celtic have now welcomed their players back to training as they aim towards being ready for the new campaign, with the Scottish Premiership set to begin from 1st August.

