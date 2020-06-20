David Moyes Must Pick Players With These Qualities – West Ham Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United legend Sir Trevor Brooking has urged David Moyes to make sure he trusts in players with character and a never-say-die mentality over the Hammers' remaining games this season.



The Hammers have fallen behind in a number of games this season, while in other matches they have been unable to keep hold of an advantage, with both factors contributing towards the club battling relegation from the Premier League.













The 71-year-old believes that the Hammers cannot afford to let their heads go down once they concede and need players who will stand up to turn things around.



In Moyes, Brooking feels, the Hammers have someone who has a lot of Premier League experience, though the relegation battlers need to identify a core group of players who would be able to lead on the pitch.





“The manager and coaches will really have to identify the core members of his team who, if they do suffer a setback, won’t wilt”, Brooking was quoted as saying by West Ham's official site.







"David Moyes being such an experienced Premier League manager will help and there will be key individuals in the team who will have to stick their heads up.



“One of the criticisms of our team has been there are not enough leaders and we need four or five who, when it’s wavering a bit, will stand up, get hold of the game and turn it around."





Brooking also took time to insist that the club needs more than one or two leaders because they have looked shaky so far.



“One or two won’t be enough. We’ve been fragile at times – and this is not a time to be fragile.”



West Ham are level on points with third from bottom Bournemouth, though they hold a better goal difference than Eddie Howe's side and Nigel Pearson's Watford.

