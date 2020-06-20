Didn’t Know Brighton Had Beaten Arsenal – David Moyes

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United boss David Moyes has admitted he was not aware relegation rivals Brighton & Hove Albion had grabbed a late winner over Arsenal before he led the Hammers against Wolves.



Moyes saw his Hammers side slip to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at home against Wolves which sees them remain in trouble in the Premier League.













Brighton, who started the day just two points better off than the Hammers, scored a 2-1 win over Arsenal to move up to 32 points, with West Ham still sat on 27.



The Seagulls scored their winner deep into injury time through Neal Maupay and it has given them a comfortable cushion over the sides battling the drop.





Moyes admits that when he managed West Ham in action against Wolves he was unaware of Brighton's win, which has made the Hammers' day even worse.







"I wasn't aware of Brighton's late winner", he told his post match press conference.



"We were in the game. We knew some of the games will be difficult", Moyes added.





The West Ham manager feels his side did all they could in terms of effort against Wolves, but feels that winger Adama Traore came on and changed the match.



"We were hard at it but Wolves made it difficult. They stretch you wide.



"I think for long periods we did OK. Traore altered the direction of the game", he added, before stressing his side "played tough".



"We worked really hard on trying to get in behind but we came up against a good team.



"I thought we played tough for long parts of the game to dig out a result."



West Ham are due to play Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea next in their next two games, while they then have a trip to St James' Park to lock horns with Newcastle United, as Moyes tries to turn the tide.

