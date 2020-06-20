Do Your Homework – Tottenham Legend Blasts Roy Keane and Patrice Evra

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has slammed Patrice Evra and Roy Keane for their comments on Spurs on Friday night.



Jose Mourinho's men played out a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as they returned to Premier League action.













Spurs took the lead in the encounter through Steven Bergwijn, but were pegged back when Bruno Fernandes equalised from the penalty spot late on for the visitors.



Keane and Evra were both critical of how Tottenham performed and Roberts is displeased at the former Manchester United stars' comments, urging them to do their homework.





The former Tottenham defender wrote on Twitter: "Roy Keane and Evra talking about how Spurs have had a soft DNA at the back for years.







"Such lazy punditry from the pair.



"We had the best two defensive records in three out of five Poch[ettino] years.





"You get paid enough to do your homework gents", Roberts added.



The draw against Manchester United leaves Tottenham sitting in eighth spot in the Premier League table and six points behind fourth placed Chelsea, who now have a game in hand.



Mourinho's side are next in action at home on Tuesday night when they roll out the red carpet to welcome David Moyes' West Ham United outfit.

