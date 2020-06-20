Everton and Newcastle Tracking Serie A Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and Newcastle United are both on the trail of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.



The Ivory Coast star has been linked with a potential exit from the San Siro this summer, but Kessie has been clear that he wants to stay.













His situation could change though and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, both Everton and Newcastle are keen on Kessie.



The Premier League sides could put in offers to try to tempt Kessie away from Italy.





Kessie is currently trying to help the Rossoneri finish in a European spot in Serie A, with AC Milan sitting in seventh and three points off sixth placed Napoli.







The midfielder has been on the books at the San Siro since 2017, when he initially made the move from Atalanta on loan.



He has made over 120 appearances for the Rossoneri and has never played his club football outside Italy.





AC Milan have the 23-year-old midfielder under contract for another two years, with his deal running until the summer of 2022.

