Harry Kane Looks Million Miles Off Being Fit – Former Premier League Midfielder

Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley feels Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane looked a million miles from being fit against Manchester United and is of the view that the hitman could soon get fed up with a lack of service.



Kane was sidelined due to an injury in January and the English striker put the extended break in football to good use to make a comeback in the Spurs team.













He was named as a starter by Mourinho in Friday night's 1-1 draw against Manchester United, which was his first game back after suffering the injury earlier this year.



Burley stressed the 26-year old did not look fit to play against the Red Devils, claiming the England international looked lost and unfit when he took the pitch.





The ex-Chelsea man insists the Spurs striker is not fit enough to be effective, but also warned Tottenham they are not playing the right way for Kane and as such the hitman could soon become fed up.







“If we really want to talk about a player who was unfit and looked lost, it was Harry Kane”, Burley said on ESPN FC.



“Now, if Tottenham want to get Harry Kane out then they’ve just got to keep playing the way they are playing because he is going to get fed up. But he also does not look anywhere near fit.





“Now we know he had that big long layoff prior to this pandemic and a lot of talk about would he lead the line for England and so forth, he just looks a million miles off being fully fit.



“And that’s going to make the problem even worse because when you are up there on your own and when your team are playing so deep then generally it is a long ball over the top that’s going to get you out and he is just not fit enough to get on the end of the long balls at the moment.”



Spurs’ top four ambitions have taken a hit after they failed to beat the Red Devils and they now find themselves six points behind fourth placed Chelsea, who play Aston Villa on Sunday.

