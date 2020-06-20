Manuel Lanzini On Bench – West Ham Team vs Wolves Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Wolves

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



West Ham United boss David Moyes has selected his team for this evening's Premier League meeting with Nuno's Wolves at the London Stadium.



Moyes will want his side to hit the ground running as they bid to climb away from relegation worries over their final nine games.













West Ham, who are only kept out of the Premier League's bottom three due to goal difference, went into the unscheduled break on the back of a 1-0 loss at Arsenal, however they had won their last home game, seeing off Southampton 3-1.



Wolves though beat West Ham 2-0 earlier this season and have won all three of the last meetings between the two clubs.





For this evening's game Moyes has Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks, while in central defence he selects Issa Diop and Declan Rice. Tomas Soucek is in midfield with Mark Noble, while Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals and Felipe Anderson support Michail Antonio.







If Moyes needs to make changes in the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, where options available to him include Jack Wilshere and Manuel Lanzini.





West Ham United Team vs Wolves



Fabianski, Ngakia, Diop, Rice, Cresswell, Soucek, Noble, Bowen, Fornals, Anderson, Antonio



Substitutes: Randolph, Balbuena, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Wilshere, Fredericks, Ajeti, Silva, Johnson

