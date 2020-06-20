Mesut Ozil On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Brighton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have revealed their starting team and substitutes to lock horns with Graham Potter's Brighton outfit at the Amex Stadium this afternoon.



The Gunners returned to Premier League action on Wednesday and suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City.













Head coach Mikel Arteta will be keen to see Arsenal bounce back today and return to winning ways against a Brighton side fighting to survive.



Pablo Mari picked up an injury against Manchester City and is out, while David Luiz is suspended following his sending off at the Etihad.





Arteta has Bernd Leno in goal, while in defence he picks Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding as the central pairing. Dani Ceballos and Matteo Guendouzi slot into midfield, while Buyako Saka starts, along with Nicolas Pepe. Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are goal threats.







Arteta has options on the bench if he wants to shake things up, including Gabriel Martinelli and Mesut Ozil.





Arsenal Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion



Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Kolasinac, Ceballos, Guendouzi, Saka, Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang



Substitutes: Martinez, Medley, Tierney, Maitland-Niles, Willock, Ozil, Nelson, Martinelli, Nketiah

