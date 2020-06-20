XRegister
20/06/2020 - 14:08 BST

RB Leipzig Won’t Join In Criticism of Chelsea Bound Timo Werner For July Move Decision

 




RB Leipzig supremo Oliver Mintzlaff is unwilling to criticise Chelsea bound Timo Werner for not agreeing to see out the club's Champions League campaign. 

Werner has agreed to join Chelsea and will make the move to the Premier League side in July when the Bundesliga season comes to a close.  


 



RB Leipzig are in the Champions League quarter-finals though and the competition will be concluded in August. 

The new Premier League campaign is expected to start in September and Werner has been criticised in some quarters over not being willing to see out RB Leipzig's Champions League push.
 


Mintzlaff though is not willing to join the criticism and said on Sky Deutschland: "We only recently learned how the Champions League will be held.



"Werner made the decision. We can understand that."

The striker, who has been in red hot form for RB Leipzig this season, helped the club put Tottenham Hotspur out of the Champions League.
 


He will not be around though to try to help the Bundesliga team make history by winning the tournament and will instead switch his focus to settling in at Frank Lampard's Chelsea for the 2020/21 season.
 