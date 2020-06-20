Some West Ham Players Look Like They Need Motivating Says Former Top Flight Star After Wolves Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former top flight defender Paul Parker believes a number of the West Ham United players look like they need motivating, following the Hammers' 2-0 loss at home against Wolves.



West Ham struggled to get going at the London Stadium and only had their first effort on target in the 49th minute of the Premier League encounter.













The hosts fell behind to a Raul Jimenez goal in the 73rd minute, with the Mexican striker putting a header past Lukasz Fabianski after he connected with an Adama Traore cross.



Pedro Neto then killed off the hosts with six minutes left when he volleyed in a cross from Matt Docherty.





West Ham remain deep in trouble in the Premier League and only outside the bottom three on goal difference, with just eight games left.







For former Manchester United defender Parker, Hammers boss David Moyes has a big job on his hands.



Parker believes a number of the West Ham players look low on confidence and is not sure how Moyes can pick them up.





"David Moyes has got hard work on his plate", Parker said on BBC Radio London.



"Some of these players look like they need motivating. I don't know how he's going to do that.



"If there is not going to be fans in the stadium, you are looking for your players to give you something, for the players to motivate themselves", he added.



West Ham finished the game having enjoyed only two shots on target and next visit Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

