21/06/2020 - 18:02 BST

21/06/2020 - 18:02 BST

Anthony Gordon Starts – Everton Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

 




Fixture: Everton vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:00 (UK time)

Everton have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Liverpool to Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby tonight.  

With the Premier League now having restarted, Everton will be keen to hit the ground running and push up the table with Carlo Ancelotti having his sights on a Europa League spot for the Toffees. 
 

 



If Ancelotti wants all three points in the derby though then his side will have to do what Everton have failed to do in the last 21 attempts – beat Liverpool.

The Italian tactician is without a number of players as Morgan Schneiderlin, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph are all out. Absent too are Yerry Mina and Theo Walcott.
 


Everton have Jordan Pickford in goal, while in central defence Michael Keane and Mason Holgate line up. In midfield, Ancelotti picks Tom Davies and Andre Gomes to try to control the game, while Anthony Gordon and Alex Iwobi play. Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are up top.



Ancelotti has options on the bench to make changes if needed, including Bernard and Moise Kean.
 


Everton Team vs Liverpool

Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Gomes, Davies, Gordon, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Virginia, Stekelenberg, Baines, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Kean, Martina, Branthwait, Bannigime
 