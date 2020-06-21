Everton Attacker Sees National Team Carrot Through Toffees Displays

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton winger Bernard has revealed he is still working to get back in to the Brazil national team and knows he has to perform well with the Toffees for him to have a chance to feature again for the Selecao.



Bernard last appeared for the Brazil team in the 2014 World Cup, where he replaced the injured Neymar in Brazil’s worst defeat in recent history, playing the full 90 minutes in their 7-1 loss to Germany in the semi-finals.













He remained an unused substitute in the third-place play-off match against the Netherlands and has not been included in his national team since then.



Bernard insists that to play for Brazil, a player has to keep performing at the highest level to be in contention for a place and added for him to feature again for his country, he has to keep doing well for the Toffees.





The 27-year old also stressed the importance of the upcoming Merseyside derby, claiming he will be delighted to return to Goodison Park after a three-month break from football.







“We need to look after ourselves, be dedicated and as prepared as possible for a tough, intense game [against Liverpool].



"It will also be a happy occasion because of this opportunity to play again at Goodison Park”, Bernard told Everton’s official site.



“My objective for Everton's restart is to come back well and give my all, so we can get the wins and share joyful moments together.





“I think to play for the national team in any country you have to be doing well for your club, so for me to think about the Brazilian Selecao, I have to think about Everton.”



Bernard has made 19 appearances for the Toffees this season, scoring three goals and registering two assists for his side in the Premier League.

