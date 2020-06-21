French Giants’ Swoop For Crystal Palace Star Stalled

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon are still working on a move for Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho, but have not many any recent progress.



The French Ligue 1 side are keen to bring in a centre-back in the summer due to uncertainties over Joachim Andersen, signed last summer from Sampdoria.











Andersen has struggled to hit the heights expected when he was snapped up and Lyon have been focusing on making sure they bring in a defender with experience.



Sakho is a player the club have been working towards signing from Crystal Palace and, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, the case for capturing the 30-year-old is being pushed strongly by some internally.





However, while the club are still chasing Sakho, they have made no significant progress in recent days.







Thiago Silva of Paris Saint-Germain has been looked at, but his salary of €1.5m per month at the Parc des Princes has meant Lyon are not proceeding.



Lyon could switch to other options, with some in the club still arguing for young defenders with high potential, as opposed to an experienced head.





Sakho was an unused substitute for Crystal Palace on Saturday as Roy Hodgson's team beat Bournemouth 3-0 to rekindle thoughts of a European spot finish.

