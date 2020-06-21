Good Capacity To Do This – Leeds Boss Marcelo Bielsa Assesses Ian Poveda

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has praised the impact made by Ian Poveda against Cardiff City and his ability to handle the ball in small spaces, with the winger coming on for his Whites debut.



Bielsa saw his Leeds side get off to a bad start with the return of the Championship by going down 2-0 to Cardiff, with mistakes costing the Whites.











Poveda joined Leeds from Manchester City in the January transfer window and Bielsa threw him into the action from the bench in the 77th minute.



He was pleased with what he saw from the debut boy and praised his agility and ability to handle the ball in small spaces.





Asked about Poveda, Bielsa told his post match press conference: "The minutes he played, even if he didn’t imbalance his side, he made some contribution to the play.







"If you consider the match we were playing, with the opponent close to their box.



"It’s more difficult to attack, but he has some good capacity to adapt himself to reduced spaces. Agile player", the Argentine tactician added.





With more substitutions allowed and more substitutes on the bench over the remaining Championship games this season, Poveda will be hopeful of being handed more chances to impress by Bielsa.



Leeds play host to Fulham, who are seven points worse off than the Whites, next weekend, before then welcoming struggling Luton Town to Elland Road.

